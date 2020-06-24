June 24 weather forecast; cooler today

(Wednesday, June 24th, 2020) Finally, some relief from the heat and humidity! Enjoy the more refreshing feel to the air before things warm back up by the weekend.

After several days of hot, and muggy weather, a cold front has brought some relief to the Southern Tier Wednesday.

Outside of some morning lingering rain showers, everything dries out by the afternoon with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s for the rest of the week.

It’s definitely going to feel more comfy the next couple of days.

Our next chance of rain showers is Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening as an area of low pressure scoots just to our south.

The warmth and humidity gradually builds back in for the weekend with a higher chance of rain showers come Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday: Some sun with a few showers/storms possibly lingering. High in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 55.

Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a spotty shower or two possible in the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will range from 75 to 80.

Saturday: Some rain showers/storms may be around to start next weekend. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 80s.