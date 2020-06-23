June 23 weather forecast; strong storms possible

(Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020) We have to deal with the heat and humidity for one more day until some relief is on the way.

After several days of hot, muggy, yet mainly rain-free weather, the odds of us all getting at least some showers/storms will go up later Tuesday afternoon and night thanks to a stronger cold front.

A few of these storms late Tuesday afternoon and evening could end up being strong to severe.

We need the rain, but not the severe storms.

Highs will be well up into the 80s to possibly 90 in some spots.

Some relief from the heat and humidity arrives Wednesday with a few more showers/storms thanks to the slowly departing cold front.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s for the rest of the week. The humidity levels will start to drop off too.

It’s definitely going to feel more comfy the last half of the week.

Tuesday: Breezy, hot and muggy with at least a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon and night. High between 85 and 90.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Some sun with a few showers/storms possibly lingering. High in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a spotty shower or two possible. Highs will be mainly in the 70s!

Friday: A few scattered showers and storms possibly around. Highs will range from 75 to 80.

Saturday: Some rain showers/storms may be around to start next weekend. Highs near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.