June 23 weather forecast: A little warmer and a lot drier

(Wednesday, June 23, 2021) We’re a little warmer and much drier Wednesday.

A warming trend will take place the rest of the week with summer-time heat and humidity returning this weekend.

After a chilly start to the day we’ll have a very pleasant afternoon Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures around 70, and low humidity.

High pressure will stay in control to keep our weather dry through Friday. However, the high will slowly side to our east which means the air will warm over us.

Expect temperatures to rise a little more each day until we’re back in the 80s by the end of the week.

The weekend looks pretty warm and a touch humid again.

It’s a popular weekend for outdoor activities like graduations, so be prepared for the possibility of showers and storms each day.

The heat and humidity along with the scattered storm threat will carry over into the start of next week too.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High low 70s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Cool. Lows upper 40s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High low 80s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High low 80s.

Monday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.