June 22nd weather forecast: Much cooler with rain

(Tuesday, June 22, 2021) It is a much cooler day with clouds and rain showers.

However, this step back into spring won’t last.

The warmer weather returns later in the week.

An area of low pressure is riding along the cold front that came through Monday (and brought the severe thunderstorms with it) which is keeping our weather cloudy and a cool Tuesday.

We’ll fight through clouds and showers through the early afternoon. Then, things dry out as the day goes on. Temperatures only stay in the 60s!

It’ll be quite a chilly start to the day Wednesday as temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

The rest of the week looks great! Enjoy sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures, and low humidity Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend looks pretty warm and a touch humid again. It’s a popular weekend for outdoor activities like graduations, so be prepared for the possibility of showers and storms each day, especially Sunday.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning. Breaks of sunshine later in the day. Much cooler. High low 60s. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Chilly. Lows mid 40s. Wind: Near Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High low 80s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High low 80s.

Monday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.