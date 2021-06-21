June 21 weather forecast: Extremely humid with possibility for severe storms

(Monday, June 21, 2021) Monday is a textbook summer day– hot, muggy, and stormy.

It’ll be a pretty active day with the threat of severe thunderstorms as well as temperatures in the 80s.

Then, we flip a switch and turn quite cool Tuesday.

It’ll feel pretty soupy Monday.

Temperatures will top well in the 80s with high humidity to boot.

This will help fuel the atmosphere for scattered thunderstorms.

A cold front is forecast to move across the Southern Tier Monday afternoon into the early evening.

Expect scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain to develop ahead of the front between 2-9pm.

Some of these storms could turn severe, so have a plan to take shelter if a warning is issued.

Behind the front is much cooler and less humid air.

We’ll fight through clouds and showers Tuesday morning.

Things will dry out as the day goes on.

But, temperatures will stay in the 60s!

The rest of the week looks great!

Enjoy sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures, and low humidity Wednesday through Friday.

Unfortunately if you have outdoor plans for the weekend it appears we’ll be dodging rain drops.

Monday: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe storms. High upper 80s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph with higher gusts in storms.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Low mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning. Breaks of sunshine later in the day. Much cooler. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High low 80s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High around 80.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High around 80.