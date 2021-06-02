June 2 weather forecast: Warm with chance of storms

(Wednesday, June 2, 2021) Our weather turns warmer and wetter the rest of the week.

Expect chances of rain Wednesday through the end of the work/school week and slightly above normal temperatures.

Things really start to heat up this weekend.

Our weather starts quiet and dry Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon a new system will track out of the Ohio Valley and bring rain back to the Southern Tier.

We cannot rule out embedded thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds and downpours.

Keep an eye to the sky and on the radar if you have outdoor plans!

We’re still warm with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday.

That’s the first of a series of systems coming our way the next few days.

The next one brings more numerous showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday.

We don’t think it’ll be as warm, but temperatures should still manage to reach around 70° despite clouds and rain showers.

The last system will pass by Friday, so we’ll still have some showers in the forecast. Once we get to the weekend then things will really heat up.

A large ridge of high pressure builds towards the Northeast beginning Saturday and lasts through the weekend into next week.

This will set up a very warm, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern. There will be plenty of opportunities to get our temperatures around 90° next week. Here comes Summer!

Wednesday: Chance of afternoon showers or storms. High mid 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Rain showers with a few thunderstorms. High mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.