June 19 weather forecast; heat and chance for rain increases

(Friday, June 19th, 2020) The heat and humidity continue to rise over the weekend. Our chances for rain showers also increase, putting an end to this recent dry streak.

The stubborn cutoff area of low pressure that’s been plaguing the mid-Atlantic with cool and rainy weather is starting to make its move towards Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley.

Meanwhile, the dominant area of high pressure that has given us a great week weather-wise continues to gradually weaken and slide to our east.

The southerly flow around the high pressure will keep the temperatures quite warm in the 80s through the weekend and the air quite humid.

The added humidity will likely cause a few isolated showers and storms to develop again for parts of the Southern Tier Friday afternoon into the early evening.

We can’t rule them out for both Saturday and Sunday too.

Don’t worry if you have outdoor plans, especially Sunday for Dad.

There’s plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. (Summer begins at 5:44pm Saturday)

However, any significant rainfall looks to hold off until Monday and Tuesday next week with a few cold fronts passing by.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Light south.

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Best chance for rain and storms over the next several days. Highs near 85.

Monday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.