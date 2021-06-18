June 18 weather forecast: Warmth and humidity returns

(Friday, June 18, 2021) The warmth and humidity return Friday along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day lingering into Saturday.

Sunday dries out nicely for Father’s Day.

Friday will start out dry and clear.

However, there is a cold front approaching us from the west.

Out ahead of it clouds will thicken as the day goes on and eventually some showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the afternoon.



Be on the lookout in the afternoon and evening for these storms to turn strong or severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and maybe some hail.

These showers and storms will linger into Saturday as a cold front passes by.

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday be sure to have a rain-plan in place.

Any storm has the potential to be on the strong or severe side with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Good news, Dads.

The weather looks pretty nice for your day and for the official beginning of summer Sunday!

Hot and muggy weather returns Monday along with another chance of rain with the next system.

This will be followed by another cool-down mid-next week.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop by the evening. High around 80. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered rain showers. Low lower 60s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and a few storms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. High upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Mostly sunny. High around 80. Summer officially begins at 11:32 pm.

Monday: Chance of showers later in the day. Humid. High mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High low to mid 70s.