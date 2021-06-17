June 17 weather forecast: Sunny with below average temperatures

(Thursday, June 17, 2021) Enjoy another sunny day! Temperatures are still a little below normal, but warmer than they were Wednesday.

We’ll end the week warmer, but also a little rainy.

Thursday is dry again.

It’s also a little warmer too with highs in the lower 70s 70 as high pressure is well in control of our weather.

Enjoy the sunshine and wear the sunscreen! Even though we’re running below normal, the sun is still very strong.

As the area of high pressure slides to our south and east, warmer air will begin to make a run back at us Friday.

Temperatures will begin to climb back to near 80. The humidity will start to rise a little bit too.

There is a cold front approaching us from the west.

Out ahead of it some showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop Friday afternoon.

These showers and storms will linger into Saturday as a cold front passes by.

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday be sure to have a rain-plan in place.

Good news, Dads. The weather looks pretty nice for your day and for the official beginning of summer Sunday!

Hot and muggy weather returns Monday along with another chance of rain.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low around 50. Wind: Near Calm.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers develop by the evening. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and a few storms. High upper 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Mostly sunny. High mid 70s. Summer officially begins at 11:32 pm.

Monday: Chance of showers later in the day. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High mid 60s.