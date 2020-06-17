June 17 weather forecast: Sunny for Wednesday

(Wednesday, June 17th, 2020) The warm and dry weather continues as each day gets a little warmer. No rain in sight for a few more days.

The dominant area of high pressure is still well in control.

Hope you’re not sick of seeing the sun because we will have plenty of it Wednesday. It’s a little warmer, but still very comfortable with low humidity.

Meanwhile, over the Carolinas, the rain continues from a nearly stationary low pressure system. By Thursday, this low will slowly shift north.

At best, it will bring some extra clouds Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms for parts of northeast Pennsylvania and perhaps the Catskills is possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

With this low nearby, and an increase in the humidity, we’re not ruling out isolated showers Friday as well.

However, any significant rainfall looks to hold off until Sunday into Monday with an approaching cold front. Keep the watering can and hoses out for the flowers and veggies!

Wednesday: Sunny. High in the low to mid 80s. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a touch more humid. An isolated afternoon shower possible. High near 85.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Best chance for rain and storms over the next several days. Highs near 85.

Monday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.