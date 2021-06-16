June 16 weather forecast: Cool weather sticks around

(Wednesday, June 16, 2021) Enjoy the sunshine, but it’s a little cool for mid-June.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up later this week and the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry with highs only in the 60s to near 70 as high pressure is well in control of our weather.

Enjoy the sunshine and wear the sunscreen! Even though it’s a little cool, the sun is still very strong.

We should even dip into the 40s again Wednesday night!

That’ll feel comfy for sleeping, if not a little chilly.

As the area of high pressure slides to our south and east, warmer air will begin to make a run back at us Friday.

Temperatures will begin to climb back to near 80. The humidity will start to rise a little bit too.

There is a cold front approaching us from the west.

Out ahead of it some showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop Friday afternoon.

These showers and storms will linger into Saturday as a cold front passes by.

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday be sure to have a rain-plan in place.

Good news, Dads. The weather looks pretty nice for your day and for the official beginning of summer Sunday!

Hot and muggy weather returns Monday along with another chance of rain.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and comfortable. Breezy too. High upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, calm, and chilly. Lows in the 40s. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers develop by the evening. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and a few storms. High upper 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Mostly sunny. High mid 70s. Summer officially begins at 11:32 pm.

Monday: Chance of showers later in the day. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High mid 60s.