June 15 weather forecast: Sunny weather continues

(Monday, June 15th, 2020) The dry weather continues into the beginning of the week!

Temperatures warm to near 90 again by Thursday. Next chance for rain doesn’t come until late in the week.

A large area of high pressure stays in control through the middle of the week.

We’ll see sunshine and gradually warming temperatures each day.

As we get into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week, there will not be much humidity, so it shouldn’t feel quite as hot as last week.

Meanwhile, over the Carolinas, a nearly stationary low pressure system.

For the beginning of the week, this low pressure system will bring rain well to our south.

By Thursday, this low will slowly shift north. At best, it will bring some extra clouds Thursday with a few showers and storms.

Any significant rainfall looks to hold off until Sunday.

Keep the watering can and hoses out for the flowers and veggies!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: North 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: Becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny. High near 80.

Wednesday: Sunny. High in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 85.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Best chance for rain and storms over the next several days. Highs near 85.