June 15 weather forecast: Cooler weather and showers

(Tuesday, June 15, 2021) Another round of rain showers and a few thunderstorms move through quickly Tuesday.

This rain is the leading edge to some cooler and drier weather for the rest of the week.

Another front will quickly bring more showers and possible storms to the area Tuesday.

Things dry out by sunset. Behind that, our weather will turn much cooler and drier.

Wednesday through Friday is dry with highs only in the 60s to near 70.

We should even dip into the 40s at night!

That’ll feel comfy for sleeping, if not a little cool.

The next chance for rain is looking like Saturday with the next cold front.

Good news, Dads. The weather looks pretty nice for your day and for the official beginning of summer!

Tuesday: Clouds with a few showers later in the morning through the afternoon. Drying out by sunset with some sun returning. High near 70. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low upper 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. High upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some showers and a few storms. High upper 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Mostly sunny. High mid 70s. Summer officially begins at 11:32 pm.

Monday: Chance of showers later in the day. High low 80s.