June 14, 2021 Weather Forecast: rain and storms, then turning cooler

(Monday, June 14, 2021) It was a very busy night in the Southern Tie and Central New York, and we’re not done quite yet. The Binghamton area will be under a low risk of more thunderstorms and severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. After one more round of rain and storms Tuesday, our weather will turn much cooler and drier.

More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Monday afternoon and evening as another system drops out of Ontario into the area. There is a low risk of severe weather, but any storm will have the capability to produce very gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Temperatures are not expected to be as warm as it’s been, but it’ll still feel rather humid with highs in the 70s.

A second front will bring another round of showers and possible storms to the area Tuesday. Behind that, our weather will turn much cooler and drier.

Wednesday through Friday is dry with highs only in the 60s to near 70. We should even dip into the 40s at night! That’ll feel comfy for sleeping, if not a little cool.

The next chance for rain is looking like Saturday with the next cold front. Good news, Dads. The weather looks pretty nice for your day and for the official beginning of summer!

Monday: Sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be strong or severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. High upper 70s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low upper 50s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds with a few showers midday and afternoon. High near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. High upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some showers. High upper 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Mostly sunny. High low 70s. Summer officially begins at 11:32 pm