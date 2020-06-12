June 12 weather forecast: Cool for the weekend

(Friday, June 12th, 2020) There’s plenty of sunshine to start the day Friday, but a new front could bring an isolated shower to the Southern Tier in the evening.

You’ll notice a drop in the temperatures this weekend.

It’s a quiet, sunny, and cool start to Friday. Most of the day is dry and fairly pleasant.

It’s not as warm and humid as the last few days.

An afternoon or evening isolated shower be completely ruled out as a weaker front moves by.

Even though there’s not much rain, the biggest thing you’ll notice is the drop in temperatures.

Temperatures trail back off into the 60s this weekend.

Saturday is mainly dry. But, Sunday into Monday the weather could be a tad unsettled at times.

An area of low pressure is expected to hang out just off the east coast. This will keep a low threat of showers in the forecast Sunday and possibly into Monday too. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of rain-free time.

Temperatures warm back up next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High in the upper 70s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday: Much cooler. A mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk a shower or two. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday (Flag Day): Afternoon showers possible. Still cool. Highs near 70.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 75.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High near 80.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Chance of some showers. Highs in the mid 80s.