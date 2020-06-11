June 11 weather forecast: Cooler air moves in

(Thursday, June 11th, 2020) A cold front passing across the area Thursday morning will bring back cooler and less humid weather to the Southern Tier to close out the week.

Showers and storms linger Thursday morning as a cold front passes across the Southern Tier. Any rain should gradually taper as the day goes on.

Temperatures will still top off around 80, but the humidity begins to come down by the afternoon.

It will be much more comfortable for sleeping Thursday night since cooler air moves in for the end of the week and the weekend.

Friday is cool and less humid. But some afternoon showers cannot be completely ruled out as a weaker front moves by.

Temperatures trail back off through the 60s and 70s Friday through Sunday.

The weather could be a tad unsettled at times with an area of low pressure hanging out just off the east coast.

This will keep the threat of showers in the forecast through the weekend and could even carry over into next week.

Thursday: Morning showers. Some breaks of afternoon sunshine. Breezy. High near 80. Wind: WSW 10-20+ mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: W 3-6 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Much cooler. Chance of a shower or two. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday (Flag Day): Afternoon showers possible. Still cool. Highs near 70.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 80.