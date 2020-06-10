June 10 weather forecast: Thunderstorms likely

(Wednesday, June 10th, 2020) A record high will be challenged Wednesday as temperatures climb to near 90!

The humidity rises too making it feel quite muggy.

The extra heat and humidity in the air could lead to some afternoon thunderstorms. Much cooler air returns at the end of the week.

High pressure keeps us bright and dry Wednesday morning. But, a warm front coming through midday will help send the temperatures well into the 80s to around 90. When you combine that with high humidity it’ll feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

The record high Wednesday for June 10th is 89° set in 1984.

This warm front will also trigger some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon that could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Even when it’s not stormy, the wind will be quite blustery from the south.

Wednesday night a passing cold front fire off another round of rain showers and thunderstorms. Any storms could turn severe with gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. Some hail can’t be ruled out as well.

Showers and storms linger Thursday morning, but then gradually taper as the day goes on.

Temperatures trail back off through the 60s and 70s to close out the week.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and muggy. Breezy too. Slight chance of an evening shower/storm. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows around 60. Wind: SW-W 10-20+ mhp..

Thursday: Morning showers. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Much cooler. Chance of a shower or two. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday (Flag Day): Afternoon showers possible. Still cool. Highs near 70.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High lower 70s.