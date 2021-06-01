June 1 weather forecast: Much warmer and mainly dry

(Tuesday, June 1, 2021) Ready for a warm up?

There’s warmer, more summer-like on the way this week along with more chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be warmer, but we have to fight through some clouds the first half of the day from a weakening upper level trough that’s moving through.

At least it’ll stay mainly dry.

Temperatures will return to the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Our next system moves in from the west Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will rise which could lead to scattered showers Wednesday afternoon, and more numerous showers Thursday into Friday.

Get ready to turn the air conditioners back on this weekend. It’s going to be pretty warm and humid again Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday: A cloudy morning, then mostly sunny. Slight risk of an afternoon shower. High mid 70s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low lower 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Chance of afternoon showers or storms. High mid 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Chance of showers or storms. High mid 70s.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.