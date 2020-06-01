June 1 weather forecast: Cooler day today

(Monday, June 1st, 2020) It’s a cool start to the new week and a new month! It’s going to be a struggle to get too much into the 60s. Things gradually warm back up to June standards as the week goes on.

It was a chilly weekend and it’s going to be a cool Monday.

High pressure will keep the weather fairly quiet.

The temperatures just won’t rise a whole lot during the day with highs around 60 again.

The next few days we stay a little cool, but gradually warm up to normal early-June temperatures to the lower 70s by Friday.

Our best chance for more rain this week comes with a front passing by Tuesday evening into Wednesday. High pressure returns to dry us out to close out the week.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 60. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy to mainly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 75.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 70s

Sunday: Cooler. A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.