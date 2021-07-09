July 9 weather forecast: Cold front brings more storms and showers

(Friday, July 9, 2021) While Tropical Storm Elsa races up the east coast Friday, a cold front will bring more showers and storms to the Southern Tier.

Thankfully some drier weather will move in behind that for the weekend. Get ready for the heat and humility to return next week.

Tropical Storm Elsa is just far enough east of Binghamton to not cause us any issues. However, if you are heading a head start on your vacation plans eastbound to New England, then you’ll run into issues with heavy rain and wind from New York to Boston.

Locally it’s a little quieter Friday, but still feeling humid, warm, and showery. There’s a cold front moving west to east across New York State and will bring some additional showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon. When it’s not raining you can expect some breaks of sun that’ll get our temperatures to around 80.

The start of the weekend looks much drier and more comfortable.

After some clouds and spotty showers early Saturday morning, the sun returns by the afternoon.

Come Sunday there will be a new warm front trying to make a run at us from the south and west.

Best case scenario is all we see are extra clouds, but some afternoon showers ahead of the front can’t be ruled out.

The warm front is expected to lift north of Binghamton Monday and bring the hot and muggy weather back.

A very summery pattern sets up next week with hot and humid weather with occasional afternoon showers and storms.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with breaks of sun mixed in. High near 80. Wind: NE->NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: A few lingering showers. Cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.