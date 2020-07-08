July 8 weather forecast; rain expected Wednesday

(Wednesday, July 8th, 2020) The humidity continues to ramp up this week which will lead to more chances of scattered rain showers.

The humidity is the main headline the next few days.

The extra moisture in the air is going to help generate a few more scattered showers and some thunderstorms.

Wednesday a weak system washes out and dissipates over the Southern Tier.

A few clusters of storms from this system could produce some heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures continue to stay very warm in the 80s to near 90 the second half of the week.

Little to no rain is expected Thursday and Friday.

We are watching a new system coming from the Great Lakes this weekend that will help knock the temperatures down a little bit and provide the area with some more rainfall.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low near 70. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. High low 90s.

Friday: Hot, humid, chance of a shower or storm. High low 90s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.