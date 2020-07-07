July 7 weather forecast; hot and muggy

(Tuesday, July 7th, 2020) The heat and humidity is going nowhere this week.

A ridge of high pressure is in control of the weather the next few days and will continue to pump in the heat to the Southern Tier.

Widespread rain is not expected.

The jet stream is ridging over the entire northeast this week. What that means for us is a lot of dry weather and a lot of hot temperatures. Our humidity will increase too, especially for the middle and second half of the week.

No widespread rain is expected in the next several days. A weak front could cause some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, not everyone will see them.

Our next best chance for some rain is on Wednesday with a weak system moving in.

Even then, coverage looks scattered.

Only some see afternoon showers and storms. Everyone feels the heat with highs near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, muggy. High in the upper 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 65. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, very humid. High near 90.

Friday: Hot, humid, chance of a shower or storm. High near 90.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.