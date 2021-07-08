July 7 weather forecast: Heavy storms likely

(Thursday, July 8, 2021) Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa and a storm moving from the Great Lakes could produce very heavy rain Thursday.

Watch for localized ponding and flooding.

Drier weather returns over the weekend.

An area of low pressure will move westbound from the Great Lakes Thursday.

It will combine with moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa moving up the east coast.

This will likely result in very heavy downpours at times. Many spots could see up to 2” of rain or more.

This is enough rainfall to cause some flooding problems so be on the lookout!

On top of that, any storm could be strong or severe with the gusty winds and hail.

The rain starts to taper off and pull away during the day Friday.

The start of the weekend looks much drier and more comfortable.

More showers and warmer weather return by Sunday afternoon and linger into the start of next week.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall. Watch for gusty winds and flash flooding. High near 80.

Thursday Night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Muggy. Low mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: A few showers, especially in the morning. Few breaks of sun in the afternoon. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.