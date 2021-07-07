July 7 weather forecast: Heat and humidity continues with more showers on the way

(Wednesday, July 7, 2021) The hot and humid weather continues along with more showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong or severe in the afternoon once again.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa could produce very heavy rain Thursday.

The persistent storm over the Great Lakes will keep our weather warm, muggy, wet and stormy Wednesday.

Watch for more thunderstorms in the afternoon that could be strong or severe with heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

I’m still very warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.

Thursday gets interesting… There’s an area of low pressure moving westbound from the Great Lakes that will have moisture from what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa to our east.

The combination of the two systems will likely result in very heavy downpours at times.

Many spots could see up to 2” of rain or more.

This is enough rainfall to cause some flooding problems so be on the lookout!

The rain starts to taper off and pull away during the day Friday.

The start of the weekend looks much drier and more comfortable.

More showers and warmer weather return by the start of next week.

Wednesday: Humid. Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. High in the upper 80s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Passing showers and storms. Muggy. Low mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall. Watch for gusty winds and flash flooding. High near 80.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.