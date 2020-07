(Friday, July 3rd, 2020) Get ready for a hot holiday weekend! We’re well into the 80s to close to 90 and feeling quite muggy. There’s just a slight risk of passing showers, but nothing to go canceling your outdoor plans for.

We are right on the fringe of the threat of some showers Friday. There will be little to rain, but the chance is there more so for areas north of Binghamton. It’s still going to be quite warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s Friday.