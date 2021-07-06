July 6 weather forecast: Muggy with strong chance of storms

(Tuesday, July 6, 2021) The hot and humid weather continues along with more showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe in the afternoon.

Tuesday is going to feel pretty uncomfortable at times.

The dew points are expected to be well into the 70s which is feeling pretty tropical and sticky.

The heat index will flirt with 90° at times for the Southern Tier.

With all that moisture in the air it will not be hard to find heavy downpours in the thunderstorms.

Along with the heavy rain, gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out as well Tuesday.

The best time for these storms will be in the afternoon through early evening.

Our weather stays fairly muggy and unsettled with more threats of rain showers and thunderstorms through Thursday until we can get a cold front to pass by.

The end of the week and the start of the weekend looks much drier and more comfortable.

Tuesday: Breezy, very warm and muggy with sun/clouds and scattered showers/storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A stray shower. Otherwise cloudy and mild. Low upper 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Humid. Scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. High in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.