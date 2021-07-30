July 30 weather forecast: Going into the weekend with fall like temperatures

(Friday, July 30, 2021) We’re feeling more like September than the end of July and beginning of August this weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to get too much into the 70s.

After some lingering showers Friday morning, drier weather returns for the rest of the day and into Saturday.

Our next system brings rain back to the Southern Tier Sunday.

The unseasonably cool temperatures trend continues into the first week of August.

We’re about to go into a pattern flip to unseasonably cool temperatures.

Many spots may not even get out of the 60s Friday afternoon!

With cooler air blowing over a warm Lake Ontario we cannot rule out occasional lake effect rain showers, mainly in the morning.



As high pressure builds in, we’ll dry out and clear out too.

No need for the air conditioners Friday night! Many locations could get into the 40s early Saturday morning.

The weekend will stay below normal with highs around 70.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday should be better since there is little to no risk of rain.

Can’t say the same about Sunday with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through.

The next cold front will move from west to east across the area.

So, we’ll be in and out of the rain showers and occasional thunderstorms again.



Beyond that next week looks drier, but still unseasonably cool. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Much cooler and breezy. Slight chance of a few showers in the morning, then afternoon sunshine. High upper 60s. Wind: Northwest 10-20 mph.



Friday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to around 50. Wind: Light Northwest.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Sunday: Showers and storms. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High mid 70s.



