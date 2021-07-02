July 2nd weather forecast: Unsettled going into the weekend

(Friday, July 2, 2021) We’re starting off the holiday weekend a little unsettled.

Expect scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms Friday and Saturday paired with unseasonably cool temperatures.

The good news is that Sunday is the best day of the weekend weather-wise!

There is an area of low pressure that has been riding along a stalled out stationary front along the east coast since Thursday.

Since it is so close to the Southern Tier it will keep scattered rain showers in the forecast throughout the day Friday and into the evening.

A few embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

There will be some rain-free time when hopefully the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open will not be heavily impacted. Any thunderstorms have the capability of producing some heavy downpours.

For some it may be a struggle to reach too high into the 70s for daytime highs Friday.

Our weather will be pretty similar Saturday as well. Since the low pressure should be a touch farther east, we’ll hold out hope for the day to be a little less rainy.

Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday, and low to mid 70s on the 4th which may be a little cool for those that have pool/beach plans this weekend.

Luckily the weather looks overall not bad for the Fourth of July. Outside of a few passing showers most of the day should be rain-free and feeling pretty comfy.

Enjoy the break from the heat and humidity Sunday because it comes back at the start of next week ahead of the next cold front.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cool with occasional showers and a storm or two. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: A few showers and cooler. Lows mid 50s. Wind: NW 2-6 mph.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers/storm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday (July 4th): Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers possibly popping up. Much more comfortable. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Some sun, warmer and muggier. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Breezy, very warm and muggy with sun/clouds and a chance of a few shower/storm or two. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms possible with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.