July 2nd weather forecast; Sunny and hot

(Thursday, July 2nd, 2020) Things really heat up ahead of the holiday weekend.

With minimal chances of rain showers, there’s plenty of dry-time to enjoy the warmth.

The upper area of low pressure that’s been hanging out in New England is finally on the move!

High pressure stationed over the Great Lakes is pushing that low out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from the Northeast.

Outside of one or two spot showers, it’s mainly dry Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures rise well into the 80s starting Thursday and last through the holiday weekend and beyond.

We’ll watch for a chance of some spotty showers around Saturday for Independence Day, but there will be plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the holiday.

Get ready for the dog days of summer next week! A large ridge in the jet stream is going to help keep the summer-time heat going.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65. Wind: Becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 85.

Independence Day: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower in the northern tier of PA. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.