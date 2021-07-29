July 29 weather forecast: More showers and thunderstorms expected

(Thursday, July 29, 2021) Here we go again… more showers and thunderstorms are expected today that could turn strong or severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

This will be followed by some much cooler air heading into the weekend.

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms.

Expect rain to develop between 10am and noon.

More numerous showers and stronger thunderstorms will move across the area through the afternoon.

The Southern Tier is at risk for these storms to turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy rain, gusty damaging winds, and hail.

Behind that cold front, a pattern flip to unseasonably cool temperatures will take place beginning Friday.

Many spots may not even get out of the 60s Friday afternoon!

With cooler air blowing over a warm Lake Ontario we cannot rule out occasional lake effect rain showers.

The weekend will stay below normal with highs around 70.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday should be better since there is little to no risk of rain.

Can’t say the same about Sunday with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through.

Next week looks drier, but still unseasonably cool.

Thursday: Warmer and more humid with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. High near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Much cooler with sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few passing showers. High upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and storms. High mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.