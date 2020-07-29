July 28 weather forecast: Scattered showers and storms

(Wednesday, July 29th 2020) Another cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front is getting closer to the Southern Tier Wednesday. It will bring scattered showers and storms for the mid afternoon and early overnight. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail.

The front doesn’t pass through until Thursday so we keep the chance for showers and storms in the forecast but they will be scattered.

High pressure builds in Friday bringing quiet, sunny weather to round out the week and start the weekend.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend. A low pressure system will bring rain for Sunday.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High around 80-85.

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms possible with gusty winds. Low in the mid 60s. Wind: Light SW.

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers/storms. High near 80.

Tuesday: Chance showers. High near 80.