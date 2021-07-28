July 28 weather forecast: Pleasant, warm day

(Wednesday, July 28, 2021) Enjoy a pleasant day Wednesday with comfortable warm temperatures.

The storm threat is back Thursday ahead of some unseasonably cool weather heading into the weekend.

High pressure to our north keeps our weather quiet and comfortable Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday night a warm front will make a run at the Southern Tier which will result in extra clouds and a few brief passing showers.

The great risk for rain and thunderstorms appears to be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night as an area of low pressure and its cold front passes by.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side again with gusty damaging winds and heavy rain.

A pattern flip to unseasonably cool temperatures will take place beginning Friday.

Many spots may not even get out of the 60s Friday afternoon!

With cooler air blowing over a warm Lake Ontario we cannot rule out occasional lake effect rain showers.

The weekend will stay below normal with highs around 70.

Out of the two weekend days Saturday should be better since there is little to no risk of rain.

Can’t say the same about Sunday with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through.

Next week looks drier, but still unseasonably cool.

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine. Comfortably warm. High upper 70s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a few passing showers. Low upper 50s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Warmer and more humid with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler with sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few passing showers. High upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and storms. High mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.