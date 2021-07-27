July 27 weather forecast: Strong storms could develop later on

(Tuesday, July 27, 2021) After a quiet start to the day scattered thunderstorms that could have gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail will move across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Quieter, cooler, and less humid weather is expected Wednesday.

Tuesday there will be a cold front marching across the state from west to east.

The chance for rain and a few thunderstorms increase as the day goes on mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Any storms that pass by could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, some hail, and frequent lightning.

Showers and storms will taper off after midnight.

The humidity comes down Wednesday as drier air makes its way back into the area.

However, it will be short lived. Another cold front is forecast to move through Thursday.

We are expecting more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

A pattern flip to unseasonably cool temperatures will take place beginning Friday. Many spots may not even get out of the 60s Friday afternoon! The weekend is not looking as cool, but still below normal temperature wise.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. Some storms could be strong to severe. Humid. High low 80s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Few rain and thunderstorms. Then they gradually taper off as the night goes on. Low around 60. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Few lingering showers. Then, a mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. High upper 70s. Wind: Light North.

Thursday: Rain showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler with sun and clouds. High upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers and storms. High mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.