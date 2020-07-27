July 27 weather forecast: Hot and humid

(Monday, July 27th 2020) It’s a breezy and steamy start to the week!

There will also be a few scattered storms popping up later Monday afternoon and Monday night thanks to an approaching cold front.

This front will put an end to the steaminess Tuesday.

After a very warm and muggy end to the weekend, the new week will start with more heat and humidity.

Highs will be well into the 80s to low 90s.

A few scattered storms will likely pop up Monday afternoon into the evening.Any storm that develops could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain. Widespread severe storms are not expected though.

Behind an early Tuesday morning cold front, the air will turn cooler and less humid with some nice sun developing after a lingering shower or two to start Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a nice breeze.

An upper level trough will be just to the north and it’ll send a few pieces of energy into the Northeast Wednesday through Friday. What does this mean for us in the Southern Tier?

A blend of clouds and sun each day with a few scattered showers/storms possibly popping up each afternoon.

Monday: Breezy and steamy with a few scattered showers/thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. High mid-80s to low 90s, but feel more like the mid 90s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Muggy and pretty warm with scattered showers/storms around. Low upper 60s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy, cooler and turning less humid with morning shower or two possible followed by some nice sunshine for the late morning and afternoon. High low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High around 80.

Thursday: Intervals of sunshine with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Some sun and pleasant. High low 80s.

Sunday: Clouds increasing with a shower/storm or two possible later in the day. High low 80s.