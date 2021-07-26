July 26 weather forecast: Warm and a little humid

(Monday, July 26, 2021) We’re starting out the new week feeling pretty summery!

Rain showers and storms return Tuesday, then more dry weather is expected mid-week.

High pressure will keep the Southern Tier warm, not too humid, and mainly dry Monday.

We’ll notice a bit of a haze to the sky again from the wildfire smoke in Canada.

Tuesday there will be a cold front marching across the state from west to east.

The chance for rain and a few thunderstorms increase as the day goes on mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

The humidity comes down Wednesday as drier air makes its way back into the area.

However, it will be short lived. Another cold front is forecast to move through Thursday.

We are expecting more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

A pattern flip to unseasonably cool temperatures will take place beginning Friday.

Many spots may not even get out of the 60s Friday afternoon! The weekend is not looking as cool, but still below normal temperature wise.

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Warm and a touch humid. High low 80s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low lower 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. Humid. High low 80s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph..

Wednesday: Few lingering showers. Then, a mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Rain showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler with sun and clouds. High upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. High low 70s.