July 24 weather forecast: Nice weekend ahead

(Friday, July 24th 2020) Get ready for a great summer weekend!

Our weather stays pretty warm and fairly dry right through Sunday.

Showers and storms return next week.

Behind Thursday’s cold front, high pressure builds back into the area Friday.

Although cloudy to start Friday morning, we will stay rain-free. We have more sunshine building in as we progress into the weekend too.

Temperatures are sure to warm up quickly well into the 80s Friday and Saturday to even close to 90 by Sunday!

Sunday night into Monday our next cold front will drop south out of Canada. The rain threat will increase Monday morning into the afternoon.

An upper level trough will be a little slow to exit the area next week, so we’ll keep things a tad unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low upper 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Scattered rain showers likely with a few thunderstorms. Highs mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine with the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunshine with the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs near 80.