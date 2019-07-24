July 24, 2019 Weather Preview

Wednesday, July 24 2019 – Get the sunglasses and sunscreen ready. We have a great stretch of sunny and comfortably warm weather sticking around for a while.

After a nice cool and comfortable start to the morning Wednesday we warm up quickly back to the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will keep the Southern Tier mainly dry with just a few puffy clouds.

There is, however, a very weak trough swinging by in the very upper levels of that atmosphere. That could combine with some daytime team to spark off some isolated showers. But the likelihood of that happening is very low, and any showers that could develop will be very spotty at best.

This great stretch of weather sticks around all the way to the end of the week. Each day we tack on a few extra degrees until we’re back in the mid to upper 80s by the weekend. There is no significant rainfall in the forecast until next week.

Wednesday: Great with more sunshine and low humidity. The slightest risk of an isolated shower. High in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: near calm.

Thursday: Looks very nice with some sun and comfortably warm. High in the upper 70s.

Friday: Seasonably warm and a bit more humid but not bad with some sun. High around 80.

Saturday: Quite warm and muggier with sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and t-storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.