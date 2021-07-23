July 23 weather forecast: Spotty shower possible, otherwise dry again

(Friday, July 23, 2021) Outside of a very spotty shower for the higher elevations Friday afternoon, we have a couple more days of dry weather to enjoy.

Rain and thunderstorms return to the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week is looking more dry than wet.

There’s a weak trough passing by us moving to our south and east that could spark off a few showers Friday afternoon.

They’ll be pretty isolated and spotty and mainly concentrated in the higher elevations east of Binghamton.

Outside of that most of the area is dry again Friday which will be nice.

Enjoy the low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s!

Saturday is dry too! At least until later Saturday night.

Another cold front will move towards us at the end of the weekend with the return of showers and storms Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms develop from west to east after sunset Saturday night.

Rain could be heavy at times overnight into Sunday morning.

Showers and storms will likely hang around the first half of the day Sunday.

Then, the sun will make a comeback by the afternoon. It’s warmer this weekend too with highs in the 80s with added humidity.

We’ll be warm and mainly dry at the start of next week. Some showers and thunderstorms return mid-next week.

Friday: Few isolated showers possible for the higher elevations in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Friday Night: Clear, cool, and calm. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High clouds move in later in the day. Rain holds off until after sunset. High near 80.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, especially earlier in the day. Humid. Breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. High low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. High upper 70s.