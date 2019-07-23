July 23, 2019 Weather Preview

Tuesday, July 23 2019 – After a cool and soggy start to the new week we have some much more pleasant weather coming our way.

Watch for a little bit of patchy fog Tuesday morning from Monday’s rainfall. Any fog around quickly burns off to a nice and sunny afternoon.

High pressure builds in Tuesday and for the most part will stick around for the rest of the week! There still could be a spotty shower or two Tuesday lingering mainly in the Ithaca and Cortland areas. But for the most part it will be dry right into at least the start of the weekend the way it looks now! Temperatures will be nice n’ comfy overall too!

Tuesday: Some low clouds and fog to start the day giving way to intervals of sun and a more comfortable, refreshing day! High near 75. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: near calm.

Wednesday: Great with more sunshine and low humidity. High in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Looks very nice with some sun and comfortably warm. High in the upper 70s.

Friday: Seasonably warm and a bit more humid but not bad with some sun. High around 80.

Saturday: Quite warm and muggier with sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and t-storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.