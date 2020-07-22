July 22nd weather forecast: Threat of strong storms

(Wednesday, July 22nd 2020) Rain and thunderstorms return to the Southern Tier Wednesday.

Some storms could be strong or severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

It stays unsettled and muggy for a couple of days.

Our next system comes out of the Ohio Valley Wednesday morning and will bring scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms to the Southern Tier by midday.

There’s a risk some of these clusters of thunderstorms could be strong or severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and some hail.

The best time for that to happen is between noon and 5pm.

The rain threat doesn’t end there.

There’s a few more disturbances swinging by Wednesday night into Thursday which keeps the chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday afternoon.

Beyond that our weather stays fairly quiet and gradually warms up more through the end of the week and the weekend.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be fairly strong. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A few showers, cloudy and muggy. Some areas of fog. Low in the upper 60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.