July 22 weather forecast: Mainly dry weather continues

(Thursday, July 22, 2021) Mainly dry weather continues the next few days to close out the week. Enjoy the dry, refreshing weather!

High pressure is in control and it’s giving us some much needed dry weather.

Thursday is rain-free and very pleasant.

Temperatures will run a little below normal in the mid to upper 70s.

The breeze and low humidity will feel very refreshing.

There’s a weak trough passing by Thursday night to our north that could spark off a few showers Friday afternoon.

They’ll be pretty isolated and spotty Friday.

But outside of that most of the area is dry again Friday which will be nice.

Saturday is dry too! At least until later Saturday night.

Another system will move towards us at the end of the weekend with the return of showers and storms Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Some clouds and cool. Low mid 50s. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Near Calm.

Friday: Few isolated showers possible for the higher elevations in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High low 80s.