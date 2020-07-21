July 21st weather forecast: Quiet and comfortable

(Tuesday, July 21st, 2020) Hope you have plans to enjoy the outdoors Tuesday because we have a really nice summer July day in the works.

High pressure keeps the weather fairly quiet and comfortably warm into Tuesday.

We’re dry with sunshine and highs around 80.

Our next best chance for rain comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This next system coming out of the Ohio Valley will bring scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms to the Southern Tier after sunset Tuesday night with scattered thunderstorms into Wednesday.

The threat of rain lingers into Thursday as well.

Beyond that our weather stays fairly quiet and gradually warms up more through the end of the week and the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: W 4-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. A few scattered showers possible. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: A chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.