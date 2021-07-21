July 21 weather forecast: Dry weather comes in this afternoon

(Wednesday, July 21, 2021) Who’s ready for some drier weather?!

After a few lingering showers the first half of the day Wednesday we’ll catch a much needed break from the rain for a few days.

The next chance for showers won’t be until Thursday night.

Even then the rain doesn’t look impressive.

The cold front responsible for Tuesday’s wet and stormy weather will pass by Wednesday morning. Few light rain showers will linger through at least midday Wednesday before we can dry things out again for the remainder of the week.

The dew points will crash during the day, so you’ll definitely notice the refreshing feeling to the air Wednesday and evening.

Thursday is dry and very pleasant. There’s a weak trough passing by Thursday night that could spark off a few showers.

They’ll be pretty isolated and spotty Friday. But outside of that most of the area is dry again Friday which will be nice.

Saturday is dry too! At least until later Saturday night. Another system will move towards us at the end of the weekend with the return of showers and storms.

Wednesday: Showers and storms earlier in the day, then increasing sun in the afternoon. High mid 70s. wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Few isolated showers possible. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.