July 20 weather forecast: Warm and breezy

(Monday, July 20th, 2020) Any showers still hanging around gradually taper off as the day goes on Monday. We’re still warm and a bit humid and breezy.

A cold front is exiting the region Monday morning and will bring the rain, storms, and the hot and muggy weather with it.

We’re still warm Monday, but not as hot as the weekend.

Enjoy the drier weather and a comfortable breeze with highs in the 80s Monday afternoon.

High pressure keeps the weather fairly quiet and comfortably warm into Tuesday.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday.

Beyond that our weather stays fairly quiet and warm through the end of the week.

Monday: Few showers in the morning, gradually drying out. Increasing sun. High in the upper 80s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: A chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.