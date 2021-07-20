July 20 weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms return to the area

(Tuesday, July 20, 2021) After a much needed break in the rain we are gearing up for another round of rain and thunderstorms that could be on the strong/severe side again by the end of the day Tuesday.

Once the rain departs Wednesday we should end the week with more dry weather.

Notice a milky white haze to the sky? That is smoke from wildfires in Canada making its way into our atmosphere in the Southern Tier.

Despite the haze our temperatures should manage to get into the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the day is dry until the evening hours.

After about 5-6pm the chances for rain and thunderstorms go up.

We are at a low risk for severe weather, but any storm will have the capability to produce gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to more flash flooding.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

The cold front responsible for this round of wet weather will pass by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Showers will linger through at least midday Wednesday before we can dry things out again for the remainder of the week.

The end of the week and the first half of the weekend should feature drier, cooler, and less humid weather. Chance of showers return Sunday.

Tuesday: Hazy sky, but dry until later in the day. Showers and storms develop by the evening commute. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. High low 80s. Wind: WSW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Low upper 60s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and storms earlier in the day, then increasing sun in the afternoon. High mid 70s. wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: An early morning shower or storm possible. Then mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 80.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 80.