July 19 weather forecast: Mainly dry and warm

(Monday, July 19, 2021) We finally have a chance to dry out a little bit. Outside of a spotty shower or thundershower, Monday is rain-free.

Most of Tuesday is too until later in the day when chances for scattered showers and storms go up again ahead of our next system.

The system that gave us more rain than we need over the weekend is heading out to New England.

It’s far enough away to not be a bother to us anymore.

However, given how humid it is, the sunshine we’ll see Monday could help fuel an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening.

The odds are very small of that happening though.

Our sky remains mainly clear Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Most of the day Tuesday is dry and sunny again! Temperatures should have no problem reaching the mid 80s.

Chance for rain and thunderstorms go back up later in the day and towards the evening out ahead of a cold front.

The front will pass by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Showers will linger through at least Wednesday morning before we can dry things out again for the remainder of the week.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight risk of an isolated afternoon shower or storm showers and storms. High low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear and mild. Low upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms developing. Some storms could have heavy rain. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Lingering morning showers with increasing sun in the afternoon. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 80.