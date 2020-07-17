July 17 weather forecast

(Friday, July 17th, 2020) Rain showers gradually taper off Friday. High pressure builds in this weekend which will help heat things up over the weekend. Next chance of rain holds off until late Sunday into the start of next week.

Friday morning a cold front passes by. It’s a slow mover, so expect some rain to linger through at least noon into the early afternoon, especially east of I-81, before we dry back out in time for the weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure builds back in this weekend. This will allow the air to really warm up at the surface with highs well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Both days should stay rain-free until Sunday night.

Our next system will bring some rain showers Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Next week still looks fairly warm with temperatures in the 80s and not much rain.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning through the early afternoon. Showers taper later in the day. Feeling more humid. High in the mid 80s. Wind: S 6-12 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Showers developing later in the day. Highs around 90.

Monday: Few showers in the morning, gradually drying out. Increasing sun. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.