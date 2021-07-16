July 16 weather forecast: More rain and storms

(Friday, July 16, 2021) Showers and storms are making a bit of a comeback to close out the week and the weekend.

Expect very summery weather much of next week.

There’s a system over the Great Lakes that will make its way towards the Northeast Friday.

There’s not much to it, but there will be some isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around Friday afternoon as the front gets closer.

Some storms will have the capability to produce heavy downpours Friday evening.

Our chances for rain and heavier downpours with thunderstorms increase Saturday as the front stalls out near the region.

With this system slow to clear the Northeast, the chance for afternoon showers and storms continue Sunday and into the start of next week.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High mid 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.