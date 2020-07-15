July 15 weather forecast: Temperatures warm back up

(Wednesday, July 15th, 2020) High pressure builds back in for the middle of the week and temperatures start to warm back up.

The threat of rain holds off until Thursday.

High pressure builds back in giving us sunshine Wednesday. That sunshine will boost our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front is slated to cross the state later Thursday into Friday.

There’s a high chance of more storms developing Thursday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms linger into Friday as well.

The hot weather is planning another comeback this weekend. We stay fairly dry too, but very humid.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High in the low 80s. Wind: Light and variable.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 60s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. A bit breezy at times. High in the mid 80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. High in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.