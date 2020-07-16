July 15 weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible

(Thursday, July 16th, 2020) Despite plenty of dry-time Thursday, there’s still a threat of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

The heat and humidity builds the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday starts out dry with some sunshine.

A slow moving warm front will bring the threat of some rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms mostly for areas west and north of Binghamtonlater in the afternoon and the evening.

It’s a breezy, warm day with temperatures in the 80s. The humidity begins to come up a bit too.

Thursday night into Friday the cold front passes by.

It’s a slow mover, so expect some rain to linger through at least noon into the early afternoon before we dry back out in time for the weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure builds back in this weekend.

This will allow the air to really warm up at the surface with highs well into the 80s both Saturday Sunday.

Both days should stay rain-free until Sunday night.

Thursday: Turning more humid. Afternoon showers and storms possible. A bit breezy at times. High in the mid 80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms. Muggy. Lows near 70. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning through the early afternoon. Showers taper later in the day. Feeling more humid. High in the mid 80s. Wind: S 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Few showers and storms possible. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.